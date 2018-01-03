JUST IN
Band-aid remedy

Temporary employment is a hurdle in creating and sustaining a strong organisational culture and commitment

With reference to your editorial “No short cut to reform” (January 3), it is right that the fixed-term employment is no solution to the real labour law-related issues faced by the business community. If the scope of the short-term employment is extended to manufacturing companies for expanding or launching new activities or for a long period, it will invite litigation or create a conflict between permanent and such labour unless their wages are at par for similar jobs. The scheme would not serve the purpose of labour also. Temporary employment on a large basis is a hurdle in creating and sustaining a strong organisational culture and commitment. The government, industry and trade unions should discuss together with an open mind to find a solution. 

Y G Chouksey, Pune
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 22:33 IST

