Bangles for Solanki

The woman who had hurled bangles at Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s cavalcade will fight in the upcoming elections in Gujarat from the Vadodara City seat with bangles as her symbol. While she was said to be eyeing a ticket from the Congress, Chandrika Solanki will contest as an independent candidate and will fight Bharatiya Janata Party sitting MLA Manisha Vakil and Congress’ Anil Parmar. As president of the women’s wing of the Contract and Fixed Salary Struggles Committee, Solanki had led a state-wide agitation demanding equal pay and equal rights for health workers or the Accredited Social Health Activist (Asha) workers of Gujarat and had thrown bangles at the PM’s cavalcade during a road show in October. Interestingly, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had met Solanki and other Asha workers at Dharampur during his south Gujarat tour in November.