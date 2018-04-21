Bankers should be alive to the increase in risk

Some concerns have been expressed that the one-day default clause (in the new framework for resolution of stressed assets) is onerous. These concerns are not well founded. For cash credit account, the 30-day trigger has been retained.

For term loans, where the repayment schedules are predetermined, borrowers need to and indeed have enough notice to arrange funds in time. It is a behaviour change in repayment of credit that has to come about. I must say here, on the basis of first few reports received from banks under the new reporting system, that non-payment on due date appears to be seen ...