Banks: New dimension of strain

The Prime Minister’s December 31, 2016, speech announced subsidies for some categories of housing loans. This has been followed by rate cuts by banks. There are strong rumours that larger tax breaks will be offered for housing loans. If this coordinated initiative works, it would stimulate the real estate market, help placate some victims of demonetisation and improve credit disbursals at banks. But, the market response was negative. The Nifty Bank index got hammered on Monday in the first session after the PM’s speech, losing 1.4 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank index was hit even ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?