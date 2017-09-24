JUST IN
On a wing and a message
'Barred' goods

The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated economic think tank, has been leading a vocal campaign against Chinese goods in recent months. Its argument has been that China helps Pakistan, which exports terrorism to India, so goods manufactured in that country should be boycotted. It has also listed three dozen mobile phone manufacturing companies, which, it says, are Chinese. It has asked people to look at the bar codes carefully and not buy goods with the bar code series that begin from “690” to “695”. Now it plans to go a step further. The Manch has given a call for a protest march to the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on October 29.
First Published: Sun, September 24 2017. 22:36 IST

