Battles in 140 characters: In defence of trolls

Cyber supporters of the Communist Party of China and India's BJP are among the most aggressive

You really can pack a lot into 140 characters. A few weeks ago, I received this on Twitter: “Try to stop pedophilia in your religious institutions, Mr Jacob. Industrial level of pedophilia is alien to Ind which u ppl brought to Ind.” And this: “Wow, you are convert, so you are a beneficiary of foreign funds thru missionaries”. Both were responses to a column I wrote, arguing that attacks on dairy farmers who were Muslim and racist violence directed at African students, indefensible in themselves, were hurting the country’s image. I retweeted both ...

Rahul Jacob