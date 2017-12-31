Behavioural science, anyone?

Between January 2014 and December 2017, the Nifty has capital gains of 67 per cent (absolute), which works out to about 13.5 per cent compounded. In the past year, the Nifty returned around 28 per cent.

Dividends would have boosted returns by another 1.25 per cent per year. Several factors have boosted stock market returns since 2014. The inflation rate fell between September 2014 and September 2017 because crude oil prices collapsed from over $100 a barrel to below $40. High inflows from foreign portfolio investors into debt and equity helped boost the rupee and raised ...