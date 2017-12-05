It is like being a foster parent. At a recent conference on insolvency and bankruptcy held in the capital, representatives of the ministry of corporate affairs said they have been handed over a baby called the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and have been given the task to make it better and ensure it thrives. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code came into effect in 2016; since then it has seen many changes. More changes are in the pipeline.
Being a foster parent
Business Standard Last Updated at December 5, 2017 22:45 IST
