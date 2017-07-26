'Beneficiaries' of India's Pak policy

At Tuesday’s meeting of the on External Affairs, members questioned Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar on the Narendra Modi government’s foreign policy on Pakistan. Committee members pointed out that India-Pakistan people-to-people contacts had reduced, trade had suffered, actors and artists in either of the two countries couldn’t visit the other country; the only link was satellite by which “retired jobless” on either side sat in television studios and spewed venom. On this, most of the members had a hearty laugh.