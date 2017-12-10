Bengal's sweet spot

After being conferred with the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for “Banglar rasogolla”, sweet traders in West Bengal are planning to organise a “Rasogolla Utsab” in the state. The traders also want November 14 — the day on which the GI Registry under the Ministry of Commerce and Industries announced that “rasogolla” originated from West Bengal — to be declared “Rasogolla Day”. Though the date and venue for the utsab is yet to be finalised, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly given the sweet traders body an informal go-ahead to organise the “festival”. Different kinds of rasogollas will be displayed during the festival; a special camp on the history of rasogolla will be organised. Live demonstrations on preparing “Bengali rasogolla at home” will also be part of the event.

