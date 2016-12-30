Sunil Sethi: Best bookshelf of 2016

Some of the best reading were works of modern and contemporary Indian history

The inexorable rise of right-wing nationalism — Brexit in Britain, Trump in America — the horrors of war in Syria and the often traumatic economic fallout of demonetisation in Modi’s India made real-life narratives stranger than fiction in a post-truth world. On my year’s bookshelf, some of the best reading were works of modern and contemporary Indian history, gripping accounts of the making and unmaking of the nation-state. Two expansive, ground-breaking works stand out: India’s War: The Making of Modern South Asia, 1939-1945 by Srinath ...

Sunil Sethi