Better pension=more love for daughters

Perhaps, more daughters will feel loved if govt's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme were to be replaced

Perhaps, more daughters will feel loved if govt's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme were to be replaced

“The stars are just not favourably inclined towards my family right now,” said Pushpa. She had lost weight, her skin looked lacklustre and there were dark circles of worry and sleeplessness under her eyes. It turned out her 18-year-old son was in hospital with viral hepatitis. “I haven’t slept for three nights tending to him,” she said. On further questioning, I ascertained that the boy was on his way to recovery. “Two days ago the doctor said we could take him home, but we wanted him to be on a drip a little while longer to be on the safe side,” ...

Geetanjali Krishna