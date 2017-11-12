Better solutions needed

Given the chronic in Delhi, the city is likely to meet the fate of Beijing, where bottled air (sourced from the Canadian Rockies) is being sold!

The three chief causes of pollution are automobiles, industrial emissions and The solution to automobile pollution is promoting the use of public transport. Switching to Bharat-6 grade of fuel is critical.

On stubble burning, machines such as Happy seeder are good but costly measures. Delhi’s stock of these machines is inadequate. Their stock has to be increased and the machines have to be made affordable for renting. Baling the straw is another good but overlooked solution; it can be used to generate biomass power or make cardboards.

To reduce industrial emissions, coal plants, for example, should switch to technology that lowers CO2 emissions.

C V Krishna Manoj Hyderabad

