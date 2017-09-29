Between a cross and a sword

If Indira Gandhi’s socialism meant being slightly left of self-interest (as Peter Hazlehurst of The Times put it), Tony Blair’s capitalism was more than slightly right of self-interest. Economics yielded precedence to the politics of economics for both. But just as P V Narasimha Rao overturned Indira Gandhi’s socialist affectations, Britain’s current Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, seems all set to repeal Blair’s modernising innovation and restore Labour’s original credentials. Ideology has long been kicked about in British politics like an ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?