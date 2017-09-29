Between a cross and a sword

If Indira Gandhi’s socialism meant being slightly left of self-interest (as Peter Hazlehurst of The Times put it), Tony Blair’s capitalism was more than slightly right of self-interest. Economics yielded precedence to the politics of economics for both. But just as P V Narasimha Rao overturned Indira Gandhi’s socialist affectations, Britain’s current Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, seems all set to repeal Blair’s modernising innovation and restore Labour’s original credentials. Ideology has long been kicked about in British politics like an ...