Beware of Donald Trump troubles

Making matters worse is psychology of Trump, a man with high egomaniacal and narcissistic tendencies

It looks like an almost unstoppable fall into hell. There has not been a single week which has not brought its harvest of embarrassments or more serious crises for President Donald Trump since his inauguration. As the White House was still struggling to contain the damage created by the timing of — and the contradictory explanations about — the sacking of FBI Director James Comey, it got even more badly entangled in the turmoil created by the revelation that the President had revealed highly classified intelligence information to the Russian foreign minister. As this was not ...

Claude Smadja