Beware the 'intellectual-yet-idiots'

Certain words and phrases are ambiguous because the associated meanings have changed over time. “Gay”, for instance, meant “carefree/cheerful” in times when people were either straight, or closeted, or persecuted. “Social Justice Warrior” was originally just a neutral variation on “civil rights activist” before it started being deployed pejoratively. “Lebensraum” is not one of those words. It is unambiguous.

The compound word means “Living Space” in German. It was coined in the 1890s by Friedrich Ratzel, who ...