Beyond Uber

The Transport for London (TfL) Authority recently decided to revoke Uber’s licence to operate in the city. TfL says Uber’s conduct “demonstrates a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications”. The ride-hailing company has launched a public campaign against the revocation while admitting “we got things wrong”. In terms of the specifics, TfL says that the company did not inform the police about multiple incidents of sexual assault on passengers by drivers, and also that ...