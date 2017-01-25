Bharat Financial surprises positively in a tough quarter

A better-than-expected showing in the December 2016 quarter (Q3) boosted the stock of Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFIL), or the erstwhile SKS Microfinance, on Wednesday. The scrip surged 10 per cent to Rs 745.15 against one per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In the quarter, hit by demonetisation, there was a sequential fall in the company’s loan disbursements, assets under management (AUM) growth as well as the net interest margin, which is a profitability indicator. Despite these adversities, the company restricted the decline in net profit to two per cent sequentially. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?