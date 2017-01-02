Bhim muscles its way

The Bhim app launched by the Prime Minister has been the hottest topic of discussion on Twitter since launch. While Nandan Nilekani, who is associated with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) that created the app as a consultant, called it a dream debut, Mahindra Group CMD Anand Mahindra confirmed downloading the app via a tweet. “Just downloaded the BHIM app on my Pixel. What if this were to become the most widely used payment app in India and then the world?” The tweet went viral with over a thousand likes. Nilekani’s former Infy colleague TV Mohandas Pai retweeted Amitabh Kant’s viral tweet, which said “#Bhim app, three million download since launch. No. 1 on Playstore in India amongst all apps; over 500,000 transactions since launch. #MakeinIndia”.