TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Meryl Streep: When the powerful bully, we all lose
Business Standard

Bhupinder Hooda still popular

Hooda's annual get-together was attended by Congress' top leadership

Business Standard 

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda might not be on the best of terms with Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar, but he remains popular in party circles. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, Ahmed Patel, party veteran Anil Shastri, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, former ministers Salman Khurshid, Ashwini Kumar, Rajeev Shukla, R P N Singh and Jitin Prasada attended Hooda’s annual get-together. Tanwar was injured when his supporters clashed with Hooda’s as Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi ended his Kisan Yatra in October last year.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Bhupinder Hooda still popular

Hooda's annual get-together was attended by Congress' top leadership

Hooda's annual get-together was attended by Congress' top leadership
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda might not be on the best of terms with Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar, but he remains popular in party circles. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, Ahmed Patel, party veteran Anil Shastri, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, former ministers Salman Khurshid, Ashwini Kumar, Rajeev Shukla, R P N Singh and Jitin Prasada attended Hooda’s annual get-together. Tanwar was injured when his supporters clashed with Hooda’s as Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi ended his Kisan Yatra in October last year.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Bhupinder Hooda still popular

Hooda's annual get-together was attended by Congress' top leadership

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda might not be on the best of terms with Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar, but he remains popular in party circles. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, Ahmed Patel, party veteran Anil Shastri, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, former ministers Salman Khurshid, Ashwini Kumar, Rajeev Shukla, R P N Singh and Jitin Prasada attended Hooda’s annual get-together. Tanwar was injured when his supporters clashed with Hooda’s as Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi ended his Kisan Yatra in October last year.

image
Business Standard
177 22