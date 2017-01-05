Bibek Debroy: The importance of the Assam Rail link project

It connected the north-eastern state with the rest of the country

Arguably the most remarkable project in post-Partition India, it connected the north-eastern state with the rest of the country In my last column (December 17), I mentioned the delink of Assam after 1947 and Karnail Singh. Let me quote from Economic Weekly (April 18, 1953) to illustrate how important the Assam Rail Link Project (ARLP) was. I could have given it in my words, too. But a quote from 1953 seems to convey the importance better. “Of the engineering projects completed during the post-war period, none has been so remarkable as the ARLP. Its completion in record time ...

