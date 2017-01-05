Bibek Debroy: The importance of the Assam Rail link project

Arguably the most remarkable project in post-Partition India, it connected the north-eastern state with the rest of the country In my last column (December 17), I mentioned the delink of Assam after 1947 and Karnail Singh. Let me quote from Economic Weekly (April 18, 1953) to illustrate how important the Assam Rail Link Project (ARLP) was. I could have given it in my words, too. But a quote from 1953 seems to convey the importance better. “Of the engineering projects completed during the post-war period, none has been so remarkable as the ARLP. Its completion in record time ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?