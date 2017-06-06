Big deal for Isro

On Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) launched its heaviest rocket, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark (MK) III, also nicknamed the Fat Boy, from Sriharikota. The new launch vehicle was used to place a 3,136 kg GSAT-19 communications satellite into orbit. The GSAT-19 is expected to improve internet connectivity across the country. In doing so, Isro not only answered many of its critics but also achieved a feat that eluded it for almost three decades. With this launch, Isro has notched up several firsts. For one, it has demonstrated its ability to ...