Big men on big screen

Mr Duggal's style is pared down, journalistic, without even a single linguistic callisthenic

Mr Duggal's style is pared down, journalistic, without even a single flourish or linguistic callisthenic

The Authorized Biography of Mahavir Akhada Singh Phogat Saurabh Duggal Hachette 219 pages; Rs 250 Deedara AKA Dara Singh! Seema Sonik Alimchand Westland 249 pages; Rs 499 When Geeta Phogat flung Emily Bensted of Australia on the mat, claiming India’s first ever women’s gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, the first person she looked for in the stands was her father and coach, Mahavir Phogat. Twenty-two years before this, when he had first held her in his hands on a cold December morning, he had ...

Uttaran Das Gupta