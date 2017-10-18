Bitcoin versus gold

Amit Lakhanpal, founder and CEO of Money Trade Coin, held a press conference in Mumbai to launch a cryptocurrency trading platform. Digital wallet Money Trade calls itself a propagator of cryptocurrency and provider of a platform to buy different digitial coins, including bitcoin and Ethereum. World over digital currencies are gaining momentum as investors want to diversify from hard assets such as gold. However, those present at the conference were confused whether Lakhanpal was promoting gold over digital currencies. He turned up in style sporting Bappi Lahiri-esque gold ornaments around his neck and arms.