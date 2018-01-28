BJP and AAP spar over Tipu Sultan's portrait in Delhi assembly

On Republic Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled portraits of 70 eminent individuals at the Delhi Assembly, including those of Ashfaqulla Khan, Bhagat Singh, Birsa Munda, Rani Chennamma, Subhas Chandra Bose and Tipu Sultan, which will be put up in the galleries of the Delhi Assembly.

Next day, as BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma lamented, “people’s sentiments hurt if we put up a portrait of a controversial personality”, it set off a war of words. Delhi Assembly speaker and AAP member Ram Niwas Goel retorted, “The Constitution carries a picture of Tipu Sultan on page 144, so either the people who fought the British to free the country and wrote this Constitution were traitors or BJP is.” Surely, not the end of story.