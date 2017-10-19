BJP's vote bank politics

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and riot accused Sangeet Som has said that the Taj Mahal was built by “tyrants” who worked to destroy Hindus. One wonders if he was influenced by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remark in June that the mausoleum doesn’t reflect Indian culture. The Taj was even left out of a UP government’s tourism brochure. Adityanath has tried to contain the damage done by Som. But one fails to understand that why almost every month the BJP is involved in an activity that is against a religion, food habits or otherwise and aims to polarise communities? They should not forget that if they continue with this kind of dirty vote bank politics, sooner or later the party will become tyrants. It would be better for the party to fulfil its poll promise of development.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee Faridabad