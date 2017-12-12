Blame men, not machines

Former T S Krishnamurthy has thrown cold water on the raging debate on the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs). He said “machines do not go wrong, it’s men who do”. EVMs sometimes malfunction but that is because those who handle them do not know how to operate them or they have not have been well-trained, Krishnamurthy reiterated. Referring to the spate of complaints against EVMs in recent months, he said history has shown those who complain against EVMs were mostly from parties that were defeated in a poll.

