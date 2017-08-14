Blessing in disguise?

Sebi’s stand on 331 “suspected shell entities” has drawn flak as it has abruptly halted trading in close to 160 actively-traded companies. However, some are looking at the positive side of the exercise. “Midcaps, thrashed. Only people celebrating are holders of shell company shares as no trading there,” tweeted veteran stock market analyst Shankar Sharma, referring to last week’s five per cent market crash amid flaring up of tensions between the US and

