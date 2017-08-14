TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Looking back and forward on I-Day
Business Standard

Blessing in disguise?

Only people celebrating are holders of shell company shares as no trading there

Business Standard 

Sebi’s stand on 331 “suspected shell entities” has drawn flak as it has abruptly halted trading in close to 160 actively-traded companies. However, some are looking at the positive side of the exercise. “Midcaps, small caps thrashed. Only people celebrating are holders of shell company shares as no trading there,” tweeted veteran stock market analyst Shankar Sharma, referring to last week’s five per cent market crash amid flaring up of tensions between the US and North Korea.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements