Blinded by god-man

With reference to “‘Messenger of god’ gets the message of law” (Aug 28), the Dera Sacha Sauda agitation in Punjab and that resulted in the deaths of many, besides the plunder of public property, is a colossal failure of the political leadership. When dignitaries such as ministers are seen prostrating before controversial religious leaders, who are being probed for rape and murder charges, they send all the wrong signals to the public and law enforcement agencies. It, therefore, came as no surprise that despite being warned, the government failed miserably in preventing the followers of Ram Rahim Singh from going on a rampage, following the holding him guilty of rape.

Now that the court has sentenced the religious leader to 20 years in jail, the government should ensure law and order is quickly restored, and take steps to make good the losses to the exchequer and to the public, by auctioning off the sizeable properties held by the god-man. That will convey the right message that there is a cost to be borne for violence, whether intended or not, on the ground of vicarious liability.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number