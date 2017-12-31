Blowing hot and cold

An Uttar Pradesh minister has promised to not wear a sweater this winter. After Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that school children were waiting but the government had been repeatedly cancelling the tenders pertaining to sweaters, basic education minister Anupama Jaiswal pointed out that the government had already “distributed socks and shoes.” The minister also pledged not to wear a sweater until they were distributed to children. If the SP had demonstrated the same concern for the welfare of children when it ruled "the scene would have been completely different in the state", she added.

