Bollywood inspiration for CNG

In the build-up to an event to mark the launch of CNG scooters by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas, a Twitter handle, @Gas4India, took to Bollywood-style promotion. Using posters and dialogues from well-known movies, the initiative aimed to drive home the advantages of using CNG vehicles. One spot said, “Mere paas CNG scooter hai”, borrowing from Amitabh Bachchan’s hit 1970s’ movie Deewar. Another asked, “Swagat nahi karoge hamara?”, taking off from a dialogue in the Salman Khan caper Dabangg.

