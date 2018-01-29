Bollywood's famous dialogues and songs find place in Economic Survey

Bollywood's influence on the was amply visible on Monday. While a famous song from veteran Manoj Kumar-starrer Upkaar — namely, Mere desh ki dharti sonaa ugale, ugale hiire, moti — was used to define the "bounty of Indian agriculture romanticised" in films, action hero Sunny Deol's famous dialogue "tarikh pe tarikh" from Damini also found a mention in the Survey while stressing the need for timely judicial proceedings.

Other smash hits such as Mother India, Do Bigha Zamin, Lagaan and Peepli Live also found a mention in the Survey to describe the key role played by such films in reinforcing the lot of the Indian farmer.