JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Seating arrangement: No front row seat for Rahul Gandhi at R-Day parade
Business Standard

Bollywood's famous dialogues and songs find place in Economic Survey

Mother India, Do Bigha Zamin, Lagaan and Peepli Live also found a mention in the economic survey

Business Standard 

Bollywood's influence on the Economic Survey 2017-18 was amply visible on Monday.

While a famous song from veteran Manoj Kumar-starrer Upkaar — namely, Mere desh ki dharti sonaa ugale, ugale hiire, moti — was used to define the "bounty of Indian agriculture romanticised" in films, action hero Sunny Deol's famous dialogue "tarikh pe tarikh" from Damini also found a mention in the Survey while stressing the need for timely judicial proceedings. Other smash hits such as Mother India, Do Bigha Zamin, Lagaan and Peepli Live also found a mention in the Survey to describe the key role played by such films in reinforcing the lot of the Indian farmer.

First Published: Mon, January 29 2018. 21:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements