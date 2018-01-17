Bonhomie bug bites: Invest India CEO want Israeli guests to visit Paharganj

-
While the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu (pictured), has been witness to scenes of extensive affection between the leaders of the host and guest countries, the bonhomie bug has also bitten senior officials.
Addressing a business summit involving senior industry and government leaders from the two countries, Invest India CEO Deepak Bagla made sure the guests knew how much India treasured their presence. To drive home the point, he voiced his desire to take the Israelis to a meal in Delhi's Paharganj neighborhood. The place is famous for Israeli food the likes of which, Bagla insisted, is absent even in Israel. While it is not known if Bagla had spoken in jest, a senior delegate was later seen asking an organiser why the official agenda did not mention the visit to Paharganj.
