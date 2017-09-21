Bonus irony

This is with reference to the report, “Railways staff to get productivity-linked bonus ahead of Diwali: Cabinet” (September 21). It’s an irony that the government has decided to grant the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB), equivalent to 78 days of wages — as against the bonus payable for 72 days according to the existing formulae — to staff so as to “motivate” them. Are they not being paid enough to be reasonably “motivated” to perform their duties? In any case, I would want to know the methodology used by the government to “assess productivity”.

Should such a “generosity” not have been avoided at a time when the is facing public criticism due to its poor safety record? It is also under obligation to bear the huge financial burden with respect to accident-related aspects such as the immediate replacement of smashed/badly damaged rail coaches and urgent repair of affected rail tracks, among others.

The might soon come up with “innovative” and out-of-the-box ideas to conveniently pass the financial burden to passengers. Where are we actually headed, then?

Kumar Gupt Panchkula

