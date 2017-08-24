Boomerang CEOs: Nandan Nilekani's return to Infosys is a band-aid solution

The return of Nandan Nilekani to Infosys, a company he left a decade ago, is being celebrated by almost everybody. No one can dispute the fact that the celebrated co-founder and former CEO of Infosys has the moral and intellectual heft to quell the ongoing management turmoil. Infosys, Nilekani’s well-wishers say, needs his healing touch to come out of its biggest crisis. The excitement over Nilekani becoming non-executive chairman is a reminder of the celebrations four years ago when N R Narayana Murthy came back to Infosys as executive chairman after the board invited him to ...