Boomerang here from GST policy

Last week, the revenue secretary said payment of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would not be allowed through duty credit scrips issued under various export promotion schemes of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP). This decision, unwittingly, could result in encouraging of import. In the current FTP 2015-20, transferable duty credit scrips are issued to exporters under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme against export of goods, under the Services Exports from India Scheme against export of services and under the post-export Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme. Beside, duty ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?