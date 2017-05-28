Boomerang here from GST policy

GST Council has not fixed tax rate for transfer/sale of duty credit scrips or authorisations/licence

GST Council has not fixed tax rate for transfer/sale of duty credit scrips or authorisations/licence

Last week, the revenue secretary said payment of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would not be allowed through duty credit scrips issued under various export promotion schemes of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP). This decision, unwittingly, could result in encouraging of import. In the current FTP 2015-20, transferable duty credit scrips are issued to exporters under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme against export of goods, under the Services Exports from India Scheme against export of services and under the post-export Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme. Beside, duty ...

TNC Rajagopalan