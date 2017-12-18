Boost leather sector

With reference to Rs 2,600-cr sops to boost leather jobs” (December 16), finally, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the starving labour-intensive The package will help small and medium entrepreneurs to tide over the crisis caused by demonetisation and goods and services tax (GST)-inflated taxes on raw materials used in leather tanning and finishing.

Leather exports from India is sluggish, so a lot more policy measures are needed for a revival. Most leather product exporting units demand finished hides and skins at competitive prices to increase exports. There are two types of tanning — vegetable/wattle extracts tanning and chrome tanning (using chrome sulphate) which is a pollutant. The government should promote non-pollutant vegetable tanning extracts, namely mimosa (wattle extracts) which is imported as there is no production facility in India. The only two units producing wattle extracts, located in Tamil Nadu, have been out of production ever since basic import duty on the raw material of wattle bark was hiked to an abnormal 30 per cent from zero. The high import duty should be scrapped and the duty structure should be rationalised. This would help set up wattle extracts manufacturing units.