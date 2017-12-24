Boss is ready

South superstar Rajinikanth, known as “Thalaivar” or the ultimate boss among his devoted fans, is expected to announce his political plans this week. The actor had kept observers guessing on his plunge into politics till now. He hopes to meet legions of his fans over six days starting Tuesday and unveil his action plan before the year end. had triggered frenzy in the political circles in May this year when he said, “If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow.” When asked to clarify, the actor had later said, “Whatever I had to say I said, now I have nothing more to say.”