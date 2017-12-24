Bouncers at Sachin

With reference to “Sachin’s big miss” (December 22), one feels sorry for Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar as his maiden attempt to speak in the house was thwarted by none other than but the “protesting” MPs belonging to the Congress which ironically had so proudly nominated him to the Rajya Sabha in 2012. Tendulkar, who was in the House to initiate a discussion on the right to play and the future of sports in India (just before his term ends in 2018) could only stand and watch. His position could at best be described as a cricket player who was made to leave the ground after getting (deeply) “hurt” by a volley of bouncers (persistent slogan raising).

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

