Brace for plenty of currency volatility

This month, forex traders are braced for plenty of volatility across a widely traded basket of currencies. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the policy rate unchanged.

The Federal Reserve is expected to hike the US Fed Funds rate at its review on December 12-13. The Fed may also proceed with unwinding of the bloated balance sheet caused by years of successive Quantitative Easing (QE) programmes. The handover to a new Fed chairperson will also cause nervousness until there's a sense of policy direction under the new administration. The European Central Bank (ECB) ...