Bracing for macro-data, news flow

This fortnight is likely to be driven by macro-data and news flow. The bulk of Second Quarter 2017-18 (Q2, July-September 2017) results are in. The GDP data is released this week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a policy review next week and PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) data will also come in. Abroad, the US Federal Reserve has a policy review next week and a new Federal Reserve chairperson is also due to be confirmed. The OPEC meets this week to reach consensus on crude production in 2018. China stocks had a meltdown on Thursday. Angela Merkel’s government is ...