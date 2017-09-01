Brand-building in a mobile-first world

Brand building tools were pretty simple in the India of the 50s, 60s and 70s. You made an ad film and ran it in movie theatres for a year or two. The print ads ran in magazines for months unchanged. All this was transformed when television became an important medium. In the early 80s I remember discussing the difference between television and cinema advertising with the leading ad makers of that time. It looks obvious now, but most brands ran the same ad that they ran in cinema on television screens. A few agencies were experimenting with multiple ad formats and I was lucky to be working ...