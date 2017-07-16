Branding Ahmedabad: India's first heritage city

UNESCO last week declared the 600-year-old walled city of Ahmedabad as a world heritage city. With this, Ahmedabad has joined Paris, Vienna, Cairo, Brussels, Rome, Melaka and Edinburgh as one of the 287 world heritage cities. There are only two other cities in the Indian subcontinent which enjoy the same status: Bhaktapur in Nepal and Galle in Sri Lanka. The nomination of Ahmedabad was supported by about 20 countries. India’s team at UNESCO, led by the feisty Ruchira Kamboj, a 1987 batch IFS officer, lobbied successfully for Ahmedabad’s candidature. The ...