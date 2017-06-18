Brands at the time of VUCA

In 1577, Sir Francis Drake sailed his galleon Golden Hind towards South America. Drake had official approval to ‘benefit’ himself and Queen Elizabeth I, as well as to cause maximum damage to the Spaniards. This would eventually culminate in the Anglo–Spanish War. On March 1 1579, off the coast of Ecuador, Golden Hind challenged and captured the Spanish galleon. It had the largest treasure captured to that date: over 360,000 pesos (equivalent to £480m in 2017). Elizabeth’s share of the treasure was enough to pay off her entire government debt and still have a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?