Brands must look beyond the like icon

Brands spend millions of dollars generating ‘likes’ and creating thousands of followers for their brands online. Two questions marketers are confronted with are: What is the true value of a ‘like’ on, say, a platform like Facebook and how does one measure the value of a ‘like’ in terms two specific metrics, brand affinity/preference and brand purchase intent/loyalty. The answers to these questions are not easy and building attribution for such scores is extremely complex. In a recent study by comScore and Facebook, it was found that people ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?