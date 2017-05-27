Breaking the silence on menstrual health

A key objective is to merge talks on menstrual hygiene management & ending open defecation into one

A key objective is to merge talks on menstrual hygiene management & ending open defecation into one

Two decades ago, in my home state of Maharashtra, I was bold enough to ask in a state government meeting why we were not talking about monthly periods as a cause of absenteeism in schools, given the huge dropout rate of girls moving from primary to secondary schooling. A shocked silence, nervous glances and a quick change of subject moved us smoothly to the next topic for discussion. Today, across Africa, Asia and globally, I cite India and its normative progress on all matters menstruation to inspire policymakers to break the silence on this closely-held taboo. The Union ...

Archana Patkar