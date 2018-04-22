Breathing life into brands

Brand anthropomorphism: Attributing human characteristics or behaviour to a brand. Even in the days of yore when brand-consumer communication was a one –way street, marketers have thought a great deal about what kind of a personality should a brand project? And shoppers have imagined their favourite brands with unique personas.

But this has taken on new dimensions today when brands have their own Instagram signature and social media platforms with followers and commentators et al. Add in the X factor of Artificial Intelligence and anthropomorphic brands get to engage at a whole ...