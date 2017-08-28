JUST IN
Bride and GST prejudice

A new bride, according to Meghwal, is given a set of orders on the very first day after her wedding

Business Standard 

Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal, it appears, is privy to the problems a married woman faces in her new household. A new bride, according to Meghwal, is given a set of orders on the very first day after her wedding. So she has to wake up at 7 am and make tea for her father-in-law after he returns from his morning walk. And if guests come unannounced she isn’t supposed to fret but welcome them with a smile. No, the minister wasn’t speaking at an event linked to the Centre’s “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign. He was merely comparing the new goods and services tax (GST) regime — you guessed it — to a bride who too faces “compliance” issues. “Now, if the bride can’t get up at 7 due to a backache she should seek her mother-in-law’s permission to sleep till 9,” Meghwal added, hinting that both the government and the real estate industry had to compromise to ease into GST.

