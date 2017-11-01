'Bridge' between AAP, Congress

JUST IN
Dissident Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav is acting as a bridge between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for the November 8 protests to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation as “black day”. While Congress leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad are putting together a strategy by talking to other Opposition leaders, none from that party wants to reach out to the AAP. Until now, the Congress has stalled efforts by other Opposition parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Trinamool Congress, to include the AAP in the larger Opposition unity. The Congress and the AAP are rivals in Delhi and Punjab. The Congress is also upset that the AAP is contesting the Gujarat Assembly polls. While the Congress slogan for November 8 is “bhugat raha hai desh” (India is suffering), the AAP’s is more direct: It will mark the day as “dhokha divas” (betrayal day).
