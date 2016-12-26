Bridging India's digital divide

Telecom regulator's plan could trip for different reasons

Telecom regulator's plan could trip for different reasons

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, or Trai, has recommended free data, up to 100 MB, in rural areas in order to push the case for Digital India. This, it has said, can be done by subsidising the telecom networks from the Universal Services Obligation Fund and allowing in aggregators, as long as their schemes are network-agnostic, and non-discriminatory so far as content is concerned. The objective of better rural connectivity is laudable. India, according to the State of the Broadband Report 2016, was ranked 132nd out of 187 countries in fixed-line broadband penetration and 156th ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment